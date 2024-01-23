Chauvin Brothers, Inc. Grows into Fifth Generation of Leadership

January 2024 – As the oldest retail business in Terrebonne Parish, Chauvin Brothers, Inc. will begin 2024 with leadership from the fifth generation of family ownership. Christopher (Chris) Tucker will take on the role of President while remaining the Building Materials Sales Lead. Chris has been with Chauvin Brothers for over 35 years with a concentration and expertise in the lumber and building materials industry and remains committed to finding the best solutions and budget options for customer new build and remodel projects. Chris is excited about this next level, sharing “I look forward to taking this opportunity of leadership as our community continues to grow and develop. Family has meant a lot to us, and I take pride in this role as we remain vested in helping our bayou region continue with that growth through whatever comes our way.”

This changeover to the next leadership phase comes as current President and fourth generation family member, Thomas (Tommy) J. Chauvin begins his transition into retirement. Tommy has been involved with Chauvin Brothers for 48 years covering all facets of the business from lumberyard, store sales, and complete business operations, serving as President and General Manager since 2006. Tommy will remain with the business during the transitional period in a subordinate role as a vested owner, assisting in sales and public relations. Tommy reflects on his past years, stating, “I am proud of our company’s long heritage, now approaching 150 years. For me, this has been more than a place to work, it has been my life. I learned a multitude of skills and acquired a great deal of knowledge from my family and staff that assisted in providing products and services offered from this small humble business. I’ve come to know the wonderful people on the bayou over the course of these years and learned from them as well. I am honored to have served this community for 48 years, and in my role as President and Manager over the past 17 of these years. I look forward to what lies ahead, both for me and for this company.”

Over the last year, Christina Positerry Tucker has developed into the Operations Manager role handling business administration tasks and retail operational management. She will remain the lead contact for business operations and work together with Chris and Tommy to ensure a smooth generational transition for their customers and dedicated staff of 13, who offer a collaborative 200 years of service and experience in the building and hardware industries. Together, the Chauvin Brothers team remains vigilant to continue the personal service started five generations ago by providing quality products and services throughout the tri-parish region.

Chauvin Brothers Inc. was established in 1875 beginning as a small general store on Bayou Petit Caillou in coastal Louisiana offering goods sold and traded on both water and land, expanding shortly after into processing and canning of fresh seafood from local farmers. Through the last 148 years, the store continued to evolve its general store operations and has securely built a strong foundation as a leader in building materials and hardware operations in Terrebonne Parish. For more information about Chauvin Brothers, visit www.chauvinbrothers.com.