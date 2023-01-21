Cinclare announces new Executive Chef

Cinclare Southern Bistro in Thibodaux recently announced their new Executive Chef, Bayou Gauche native Dani Guiliot.



Dani is a graduate of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, completing her degree in 2022. At just 24 years old, Dani has worked as a member of the Cinclare team for the past three years, but began working in kitchens as early as age 18. “I really started baking in high school,” said Dani. “I would make huge cakes for all sorts of occasions. I always wanted to push the boundaries of what I could do.”

It was not until she found a place at Cinclare that she really felt like she could begin to hone her talent in a professional setting. “In every other kitchen I’ve worked in, I haven’t had the space to express my vision for my food,” Dani said. “It just didn’t feel right or fit what I wanted to do. Cinclare gave me that canvas for my art.”

Dani describes her food as simple, but with an elevated taste. “I’ve said it before, but you can’t make good food without a good heart,” Dani told the Times of Houma/Thibodaux. “I am really feeling great about this new position with Cinclare and am excited for the road ahead.”

For more information on Cinclare, or to book a table to taste Chef Dani’s cooking, call (985) 227-9507 or visit their website at www.cinclarefoodanddrink.com.