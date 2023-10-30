CIS Earns Gold Awards for Blood Pressure & Cholesterol Control

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has received two gold awards from the American Heart Association for its commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke through cholesterol and blood pressure management.

For the fifth year in a row, as part of the Target: BP™ initiative, CIS has earned Gold Plus recognition for the accuracy of blood pressure management, with controlled blood pressure in more than 83% of hypertensive adult patients, surpassing the target of 70%. High blood pressure is the nation’s number one risk factor for heart attack and stroke, but out of 116 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, less than half have it controlled to target level.

“Through collective dedication to evidence-driven practices and consistent care, CIS achieved system-wide blood pressure control,” said Dr. Vinod Nair, interventional cardiologist at CIS in Houma, Louisiana. “Our journey is a testament that when purpose aligns with persistence, the health of our community thrives.”

In addition, CIS also received the Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol™ Gold Award this year for having more than 83% of at-risk cardiovascular disease patients appropriately managed with statin therapy. High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke, but only half of 94 million adults with elevated cholesterol are appropriately managing their condition.

“At CIS, we understand the importance of managing risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” said CIS CEO Ryan Hebert. “To do this, CIS educates and trains our team and implements evidence-based guidelines to provide our patients the very best care.”

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for three years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com

About Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol™

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building longer, healthier lives, created the Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol™ initiative with national support from Amgen to improve awareness, detection and management of high cholesterol for consumers, patients and health care professionals.

About Target: BPTM

Target: BP is a national collaboration between the American Heart Association and American Medical Association to reduce the number of Americans who experience heart attacks and strokes each year by urging physician practices, health systems and patients to prioritize hypertension control. The initiative supports health care organizations to improve blood pressure control rates through use of evidence-based protocols, tools and resources and recognizes organizations for achieving blood pressure control rates within the populations they serve.