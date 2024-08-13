CIS welcomes Cardiologist Dikshaya Sharma, MD to Houma

Cardiologist Dikshya Sharma, MD joins the team at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Houma at 225 Dunn Street.

Coming from New York, Dr. Sharma is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She earned her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at Kathmandu Medical College and completed her internal medicine residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York where she was named chief resident. Her cardiology fellowship was completed at Westchester Medical Center/New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. Additionally, she was the Fellow in Training representative for Upstate NY for the NY Chapter of American College of Cardiology. She has contributed to multiple journals and publications.

“I’m so grateful for the warm southern hospitality I’ve received in Houma,” said Dr. Sharma. “I’m eager to start working with the community here to fight heart disease, especially in women, with a focus on lifestyle changes and prevention. I believe working together with the patients we can make a real difference.”

To learn more about Dr. Sharma or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cardio.com or call 985-876-0300.