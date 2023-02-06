Congratulations to the 2022 Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet winners

At the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023, the organization honored award recipients who make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. “The Chamber looks forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce.

Awards were presented to the following recipients:

2022 Business & Industry of the Year:  Danos

2022 Business Person of the Year:  Karen Collins of Lady of the Sea General Hospital


2022 Educator of the Year:  Danielle LeCompte of Central Lafourche High School

2022 Community Hero of the Year:  Trixy Boudreaux of Joe’s Septic Contractors

 

2022 Ambassador of the Year:  Wendy Plaisance of United Community Bank

Congratulations to the recipients and thank you for your dedication to our community!

