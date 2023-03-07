Congressman Graves announces he will not run for governor

On Tuesday, March 7th, Congressman Garret Graves announced in an emailed statement that he will not be running for governor of Louisiana.

“After much prayerful consideration and hundreds of conversations, it is clear that the best service we can provide to Louisianans and the next Governor is by building upon our wins in the U.S. Congress. The role you’ve enabled me to play now is to support a Governor who will lead and unite our state– a Governor with a bold, hopeful vision of Louisiana’s promise that is equal to her potential.”

Graves currently represents the 6th Congressional District. He was first elected to office in 2015.