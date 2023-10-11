Correctional Complex Warden Receives Prestigious Honor at State Conference

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced Major Cortrell Davis, warden of the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, has received the Richard L. Stalder Award. This award, presented by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, recognizes leaders in corrections who go above and beyond in exhibiting a “no excuses” leadership approach. Major Davis received the award on Monday, October 9, at the 2023 8th Annual Louisiana Correctional Association Training Conference in Lake Charles.

“Major Cortrell Davis has shown exemplary leadership and has contributed to the improvement of the corrections environment for all under his command,” said Sheriff Webre. He has excelled in every level of employment in Corrections that he has held. He exhibits unwavering leadership, high integrity, and outstanding support, both professionally and personally.”

The award was created to honor Richard L. Stadler who spent the last 16 years of a 30-year correctional career as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He had a saying: “Responsibility for Results – Not Excuses.” He believed staff should take ownership in their day-to-day jobs and be accountable for operations and outcomes. It is in this spirit and in recognition of this approach that the Louisiana Correctional Association honors members who are dedicated corrections professionals who take ownership of their work and make no excuses.

The Louisiana Correctional Association is an affiliate of the American Correctional Association. Both the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and the Transitional Work Program are accredited by the association. The Louisiana Correctional Association is dedicated to ensuring the correctional professionals of Louisiana’s criminal justice system are provided opportunities for professional development and are recognized for their contributions to the State of Louisiana.