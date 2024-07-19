CPRA Shares Nicholls Coastal Center Construction Update

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) recently released a construction update on the new Nicholls State University Coastal Center.

The 40,000-square-foot research-education-conference center is set to become the focal point for coastal protection and restoration activity within the Terrebonne, Atchafalaya, and Lafourche Basins. With a strong focus on resilience solutions for coastal communities, this center will play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges facing Louisiana’s coastal areas.

Recent progress on the project includes pouring concrete to create the rear parking lot while simultaneous efforts are underway for framing and window installation inside the Coastal Center. Once completed, this facility will house the CPRA Thibodaux field office and serve as the base for several partner organizations.

Visitors to the Coastal Center will be able to engage with various educational exhibits addressing coastal and climate challenges, solutions, and success stories, providing valuable learning opportunities for individuals of all ages. Also, the Coastal Center will collaborate with the Coastal Field Research Station at Port Fourchon and the 277-acre University Farm to establish the Nicholls Coastal Campus, positioning itself as a premier center for hands-on coastal and estuarine research in Louisiana.

Leveraging Nicholls’ 75-year service history to the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the Coastal Center is poised to make significant strides in advancing scientific research and solutions for coastal restoration and protection. By focusing on the culture, cohesiveness, and resilience of coastal communities, the center aims to train new generations of coastal scientists and stewards through educational programming while supporting the efforts of professionals and volunteers involved in coastal protection and restoration.

This state-of-the-art facility is set to play a critical role in developing and implementing strategies to nourish, manage, and sustain key basins and estuaries. It will also collaborate closely with local, state, and federal agencies to implement Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan.

With its versatile approach and strong emphasis on education, research, and community engagement, the Nicholls Coastal Center is assured to be a driving force in the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect Louisiana’s coastal ecosystems.