Crumbl Cookies in Houma to open on March 17

Houma is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, March 17, when locally owned and operated Houma Crumbl Cookies, located at 1826 Martin Luther King Blvd, Suite J, Houma, LA 70360, opens its doors.
Store owners, Kade and Cindy Luke, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays.
The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 275+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, March 22, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Kade and Cindy Luke. “My husband Kade came to me with the idea of opening a business as a family, and felt Crumbl would be a perfect fit for our community. I kept seeing friends and family on social media talking about Crumbl and knew there had to be something special about the product and brand. After being struck by Hurricane Ida, we really wanted to bring something new and exciting to Houma. We love the simple and inviting brand, the technology, and the unique rotating menu. We look forward to making memories with friends and family!”, says Cindy.
Kade and Cindy Luke have spent months perfecting the Houma location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Houma together over a box of the best cookies in the world.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 60 career opportunities to Houma locals.
Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 45+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.