Crumbl Cookies in Houma to open on March 17

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, March 22, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Kade and Cindy Luke. “My husband Kade came to me with the idea of opening a business as a family, and felt Crumbl would be a perfect fit for our community. I kept seeing friends and family on social media talking about Crumbl and knew there had to be something special about the product and brand. After being struck by Hurricane Ida, we really wanted to bring something new and exciting to Houma. We love the simple and inviting brand, the technology, and the unique rotating menu. We look forward to making memories with friends and family!”, says Cindy.

Kade and Cindy Luke have spent months perfecting the Houma location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Houma together over a box of the best cookies in the world.