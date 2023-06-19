DA Russell Appointments Three To New Positions Including 1st Assistant

District Attorney Kristine Russell has made three new appointments within the organizational structure of the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office that will be taking effect Monday, June 19 2023.

Lisa Orgeron has been appointed as the 1st Assistant District Attorney. Lisa has been serving in the civil division for two decades working with the Lafourche Parish Government and its Boards and Commissions. Lisa will continue her work in the civil division along with her new responsibilities.

Jason Chatagnier has been appointed as the Chief of Trials. Jason has seventeen years of trial experience and is currently serving as the felony prosecutor for Division “A” as well as the special victims prosecutor.

Shaun George has been appointed as the Chief of Violent Crimes. Shaun has seven years of trial experience and is currently serving as the felony prosecutor for Division “E”.

“The decision to appoint from within our organization was easy, the difficult part was deciding who to appoint from the talented group of Assistant District Attorneys already serving our parish,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell. “Our office works as a team, and I believe these appointments will help us continue to serve the public safety interests of our parish while ensuring victims receive the resources available to them.”