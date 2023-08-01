DA Russell Elected As 1st Vice President Of LDAA Board

August 1, 2023
August 1, 2023

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association (LDAA) has announced that Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell was elected as the 1st Vice President for the LDAA Board of Directors and Officers for the ’23-’24 term.

“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the LDAA Board,” said DA Russell. “It’s important that Lafourche continues to have a voice on the state level, which is why I’m happy to serve in this capacity.”


Also elected were:

  • DA Billy Joe Harrington, President (10th JD)
  • DA Kristine Russell, 1st Vice President (17th JD)
  • ADA Kurt Wall, 2nd Vice President (21st JD)
  • DA Bridget Dinvaut, Immediate Past President (40th JD)
  • DA Phillip Terrell, Member (9th JD)
  • DA Warren Montgomery, Member (22nd JD)
  • DA Schuyler Marvin, Member (26th JD)
  • DA Chad Pitre, Member (27th JD)
  • DA Perry Nicosia, Member (34th JD)
  • DA James Lestage, Member (36th JD)
  • DA Penny Douciere, Member (5th JD)
  • ADA Norma Dubois, Member (24th JD)
  • DA Don Burkett, Past Presidents’ Representative (11th JD)
  • DA Brad Burget, NDAA Representative (7th JD)
  • ADA Jacob Johnson, ADA Board President (14th JD)
  • DAI Scott Elfort, DAI Board President (32nd JD)

The Association’s Board and it’s Executive Director, Loren Lampert, represent the 42 elected District Attorneys, their approximate 750 assistants and over 2500 staff members.  The LDAA’s mission is to improve Louisiana’s justice system and the office of District Attorney by enhancing the effectiveness and professionalism of Louisiana’s District Attorneys and their staffs through education, legislative involvement, liaison, and information sharing. The Board’s one-year term commences August 1, 2023.

 

