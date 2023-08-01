DA Russell Elected As 1st Vice President Of LDAA Board

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association (LDAA) has announced that Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell was elected as the 1st Vice President for the LDAA Board of Directors and Officers for the ’23-’24 term.

“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the LDAA Board,” said DA Russell. “It’s important that Lafourche continues to have a voice on the state level, which is why I’m happy to serve in this capacity.”

Also elected were:

DA Billy Joe Harrington, President (10 th JD)

JD) DA Kristine Russell, 1 st Vice President (17 th JD)

Vice President (17 JD) ADA Kurt Wall, 2 nd Vice President (21 st JD)

Vice President (21 JD) DA Bridget Dinvaut, Immediate Past President (40 th JD)

JD) DA Phillip Terrell, Member (9 th JD)

JD) DA Warren Montgomery, Member (22 nd JD)

JD) DA Schuyler Marvin, Member (26 th JD)

JD) DA Chad Pitre, Member (27 th JD)

JD) DA Perry Nicosia, Member (34 th JD)

JD) DA James Lestage, Member (36 th JD)

JD) DA Penny Douciere, Member (5 th JD)

JD) ADA Norma Dubois, Member (24 th JD)

JD) DA Don Burkett, Past Presidents’ Representative (11 th JD)

JD) DA Brad Burget, NDAA Representative (7 th JD)

JD) ADA Jacob Johnson, ADA Board President (14 th JD)

JD) DAI Scott Elfort, DAI Board President (32nd JD)

The Association’s Board and it’s Executive Director, Loren Lampert, represent the 42 elected District Attorneys, their approximate 750 assistants and over 2500 staff members. The LDAA’s mission is to improve Louisiana’s justice system and the office of District Attorney by enhancing the effectiveness and professionalism of Louisiana’s District Attorneys and their staffs through education, legislative involvement, liaison, and information sharing. The Board’s one-year term commences August 1, 2023.