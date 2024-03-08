Danos acquires Performance Energy Services

On Tuesday, March 5, Danos Group Holdings finalized the acquisition of Performance Energy Services (PES), a 24-year-old Houma, LA-based company. The acquisition includes all PES business units, the Houma administrative office, and waterfront operations facility.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with PES. Both organizations are rooted in strong values and a culture of caring for employees,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos Group Holdings. “Growing our project services capabilities means we can better support and serve our customers and provide more development opportunities for our employees.”

President of PES Jon Boudreaux added, “I am filled with optimism and excitement for what lies ahead. I am confident that we will continue to push new boundaries, create new opportunities and add value for our customers and employees.”

PES will remain a separate entity and join Danos LLC as part of the Danos family of companies. Danos Ventures facilitated the transaction on behalf of Danos Group Holdings.

“We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the traditional and alternative energy sectors,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. If you know of an energy-sector company looking for strategic alternatives, contact Eric Danos (eric.danos@danos.com) or Vice President of Acquisitions James Callahan (james.callahan@danos.com), or call 985-219-3313.