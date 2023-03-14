Danos acquires Wood’s offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations

On Monday, March 13, Louisiana-based energy services company Danos finalized the acquisition of Wood’s offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations.

“We have been in the people business for 76 years,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”

Danos is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. The company’s 2,700 employees serve nearly 175 customers across 21 states and the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the fourth acquisition for the company since 2014, and according to Eric Danos, “We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees.”