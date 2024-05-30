Danos Announces 2023 Employees of the Year

Danos is proud to announce its 2023 Employees of the Year: Safety Director Issac Dantin has been named Staff Employee of the Year, and Deepwater Mechanic Cody Faul is the Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year. Each year, Danos honors a staff and field employee who exhibits exceptional performance and best embodies the company’s purpose and values.

“Both Issac and Cody exemplify the type of team members we are proud to have at Danos,” said CEO Paul Danos. “They demonstrate excellence in their daily work, representing our purpose to ‘Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our customers and communities.’”

Dantin started working at Danos as a roustabout in 1996. In 2007, he was honored as Field Employee of the Year, making history this year as the first person in Danos history to receive both the Field and Staff Employee of the Year Awards. After a two-year stint with Chevron, Dantin rejoined Danos as the company’s safety manager, and in 2019, he was named Safety Director. He has been instrumental in developing the company’s safety culture throughout his career. A native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, Dantin is a graduate of South Lafourche High School and attended Criswell College and Nicholls State University. He and his wife, Sonya, have two daughters, one son and one grandson.

Faul, a deepwater mechanic with 18 years of industry experience, joined Danos two years ago and quickly distinguished himself through his alignment with the company’s values and exceptional work ethic. Cody’s extensive experience and commitment to excellence have taken him around the world as a mechanic, consistently demonstrating his skill and dedication. A native of Houma, Louisiana, Cody is a graduate of Terrebonne High School. He and his wife Miley have one son.