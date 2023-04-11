Danos Foundation Awards Over $200K in Grants

The grants are a part of Danos GIVES, the community grant program of the Foundation. Eight organizations were selected out of 75 that applied. Grant distributions include $50,000 to The Life of a Single Mom (Baton Rouge, LA); $40,000 to Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, Inc. (Odessa, TX); $30,000 to Refuge Services, Inc. (Lubbock, TX); $25,000 to Second Harvest Foodbank (Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes); 20,000 to The Furniture Bank (Houston, TX); $20,000 to Permian Basin Mission Center (Odessa, TX); $15,000 to Beverly’s Birthdays (North Huntingdon, PA); and $10,000 to The Dulac Community Center (Dulac, LA).

The Foundation also has Danos WORKS, an employee community service program. Last year, to commemorate thecompany’s 75th anniversary, employees set a goal to volunteer 1,947 service hours in honor of the company’s founding year. Employees exceeded that goal by logging 3,634 hours. As a result, the Foundation donated $31,623 to the nonprofit organizations where the employees served.

“Because Danos employees are passionate about making a difference, we are living out our purpose: Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our communities,” said Danos.