Danos Foundation Awards Over $200K in Grants

The Danos Foundation has donated $210,000 to eight nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Texas, all areas where the company operates. Since its inception in 2017, the nonprofit has given away nearly $1 million in the communities where Danos employees live and work.
“The Danos Foundation is proud to partner with organizations that are making a big impact,” said Mark Danos, owner of Danos. “This is the largest annual grant distribution the Foundation has awarded. The Foundation is led by Danos employees, and we are proud of how much it’s grown over the last seven years.”
The grants are a part of Danos GIVES, the community grant program of the Foundation. Eight organizations were selected out of 75 that applied. Grant distributions include $50,000 to The Life of a Single Mom (Baton Rouge, LA); $40,000 to Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, Inc. (Odessa, TX); $30,000 to Refuge Services, Inc. (Lubbock, TX); $25,000 to Second Harvest Foodbank (Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes); 20,000 to The Furniture Bank (Houston, TX); $20,000 to Permian Basin Mission Center (Odessa, TX); $15,000 to Beverly’s Birthdays (North Huntingdon, PA); and $10,000 to The Dulac Community Center (Dulac, LA).
The Foundation also has Danos WORKS, an employee community service program. Last year, to commemorate thecompany’s 75th anniversary, employees set a goal to volunteer 1,947 service hours in honor of the company’s founding year. Employees exceeded that goal by logging 3,634 hours. As a result, the Foundation donated $31,623 to the nonprofit organizations where the employees served.
“Because Danos employees are passionate about making a difference, we are living out our purpose: Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our communities,” said Danos.