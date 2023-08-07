Danos Foundation donates over $1 million and calls for grant applicants

The Danos Foundation has donated over $1 million since its founding in 2017, and it would like to continue that generosity with its next round of grants. Each year the Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that benefit people in the areas where the company’s employees live and work. Interested organizations should apply for a Danos GIVES grant on its website by Thursday, August 31.

An employee-driven initiative, the Danos Foundation was established to solve big challenges in the communities where Danos employees live and work. It is funded by charitable contributions from employees and supplemented by the company.

“Through the Foundation and our GIVES grants, we are impacting countless lives in our communities,” said Mark Danos, CEO of Danos Family Investments. “I’m proud to be a part of such a great team.”

“In 2017 we set a 10-year stretch goal to give away $1 million to ‘Solve big challenges for our communities.’ In just over six years, we’ve been able to achieve that goal thanks to the generosity of our employees.”

Operating under the Foundation are three branches: GIVES, a grant component, WORKS, a volunteer component, and CARES, an employee relief fund. The Foundation has provided financial assistance to more than 120 nonprofit organizations, and over 750 Danos employees have donated to the Foundation.

Individuals and groups can learn more about the Foundation and the grant application by visitingwww.danos.com/foundation. Grants will be distributed in January 2024.