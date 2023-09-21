Danos names Employees of the Year

Danos has announced two employees as its 2022 Employees of the Year. Construction Superintendent Thomas “Jeff” Lander earned the award for the Dwain “Hog” Carrell Field Employee of the Year. Operations Manager Gregory Short earned the Staff Employee of the Year Award.

“Both Jeff and Greg represent Danos well and are deserving of this award,” said CEO Paul Danos. “They are respected by their colleagues and held in high esteem by customers. Each helps our company live its purpose of solving big challenges for our customers and communities.”

A 40-year industry veteran, Lander started his career as a roustabout and gained experience in a variety of crafts before becoming a construction supervisor. He joined Danos in 2000 as a construction superintendent and has led some of the most significant projects undertaken by the company’s construction group. A native of Escatawpa, Miss., Lander and his wife Traci have two children and live in Lucedale, Miss.

Short joined the energy industry in 2000 as a roustabout before quickly moving to production operator. He subsequently held positions as production superintendent, account manager and project manager. In 2013 he joined Shamrock Energy, now Danos, as director of operations. Short has been instrumental to the company’s operations in the South Texas, West Texas and Rocky Mountain regions and now serves as operations manager of shale production. A Crowley, La., native, Short and his wife Ryan live in Egan, La., with their five children.

Every year, Danos honors one field and one staff employee who best exemplify Danos’ purpose and live out the company’s values of safety, service, integrity, respect and improvement. Both Lander and Short were recognized among their peers and will be honored on the company’s Employee of the Year Wall at its headquarters in Gray.