Danos opens rope access training facility

Danos has opened a training center at its Amelia, Louisiana, facility that provides rope access training and certification through the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT). Services are available to any individual or company that has an interest in rope access and include initial certification, recertification, advancement and refresher training.

“Our rope access training center allows Danos to live our purpose to ‘develop great people’ by providing career advancement opportunities for both employees and non-employees alike,” said CEO Paul Danos. “We understand the industry’s need for well-trained rope access technicians who can safely navigate complex work environments. With our training center, we can provide our customers with highly trained personnel to continue delivering superior service.”

Training consists of four, 10-hour days, followed by a one-day certification assessment from an independent SPRAT assessor. SPRAT certification is required for all rope access technicians. Because of Danos’ position as an energy service provider, the company trains people with industry crafts and jobs in mind. The training replicates real-world applications and scenarios such as coatings and construction jobs.

To date, Danos has successfully trained over 200 certified rope access technicians. Rope access services are in growing demand because they offer a cost-effective solution to access challenging work environments such as chemical plants and offshore oil platforms.