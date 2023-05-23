Danos promotes two to business development team

Danos has appointed two employees to its business development team. Matthew Pere will now serve in the role of business development representative and Matthew Schexnayder as executive account manager.

“Matt Pere and Matt Schexnayder each have over a decade of experience with Danos. Each has been on a path of continuous development that has prepared them for this next step. Their knowledge of our business and relationships with our customers will further advance the efforts of our business development team,” said CEO Paul Danos.

As a business development representative, Pere will cultivate existing business relationships with a focus on developing new opportunities in emerging markets. Pere joined Danos in 2011 as an operations assistant before moving to the role of personnel coordinator and then lead personnel coordinator. In 2013 he began working as an account manager, and in 2021, he was promoted to senior account manager.