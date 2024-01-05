Danos Secures bp Logistics Contract

Danos, a leading provider of energy services, announces it has secured a contract with bp to renew its comprehensive drilling logistical services for the integrated energy company’s Gulf of Mexico assets, building on a relationship that began in 2017.

Leveraging the company’s 76 years of expertise, Danos will oversee the coordination of materials and personnel to and from multiple bp locations, ensuring streamlined and efficient logistical support. The contract demonstrates Danos’ commitment to delivering exceptional services.

“This contract renewal underscores our proven track record in delivering top-tier logistical support to major energy companies,” said CEO Paul Danos. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with bp and are committed to providing unparalleled services that drive efficiency and safety in their operations.”

Earlier in 2023, Danos signed a separate contract with bp to perform work across five assets in the Gulf of Mexico, enlisting several of Danos’ energy systems and project services including coatings and insulation, construction, fabrication, scaffolding and rope access, instrumentation and electrical, and valve services.