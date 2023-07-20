Danos secures major Gulf of Mexico Contracts

Danos has been awarded a contract allowing the energy services provider to perform work across bp’s five assets in the Gulf of Mexico. The three-year agreement includes planning and estimating, fabrication, installation and maintenance repair.

“This contract serves as a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication,” said CEO Paul Danos. “We look forward to delivering exceptional service to bp and to contributing to the global energy supply.”

Work for the contract began in April. The agreement enlists Danos’ project services such as fabrication, construction, scaffolding and rope access, coatings and insulation, instrumentation and electrical, and valve services.

Danos earned the contract after a rigorous process that involved an in-depth audit of its quality procedures, including onsite visits and discussions with the team.

In addition, Danos’ coatings and fabrication services recently secured several major contracts for Gulf of Mexico assets including:

An agreement with a multinational oil and gas company to perform insulation and rope access isolation.

A contract for fabrication services on two facilities for an American midstream energy company operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

A coatings contract to perform high-pressure water blasting for corrosion and protective coatings for an American energy company.

Headquartered in Gray, Louisiana, Danos has provided production services since 1947. Today, the company has over 2,700 employees operating across its production and project service lines.