Danos Ventures Seeks Acquisition Opportunities 

Family-owned investment firm Danos Ventures (DV) is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in the energy sector. DV is building a diverse strategic portfolio that increases its ability to service customers and provide career development opportunities for employees.

Recently, DV acquired Wood’s offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations. The investment expands Danos LLC‘s footprint in the Gulf of Mexico and increases customer support capabilities and growth opportunities for its 2,700 employees. In addition, the company successfully completed the divestiture of Danos’ Permian-based roustabout services, freeing up resources that DV will invest in future endeavors.

“We see tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth in both traditional and alternative energy,” says Eric Danos, CEO of DV. “The strategic acquisition of companies that complement or enhance our existing core capabilities positions us to have a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

With over 75 years of energy operations experience, DV’s disciplined capital allocation and commitment to fulfilling its purpose to, “Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for its customers and communities,” has delivered consistent growth through multiple industry cycles.

If you know of an energy-sector company looking for strategic alternatives, contact CEO Eric Danos (eric.danos@danos.com) or Vice President of Acquisitions James Callahan (james.callahan@danos.com), or call 985-219-3313. DV is particularly interested in traditional energy services opportunities as well as energy transition, specifically carbon capture and sequestration, emissions reduction and hydrogen.

Learn more about DV at danos.com/ventures.