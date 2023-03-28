Danos welcomes Andy Claerr

Danos has hired Andy Claerr to serve as vice president of business development. Claerr joins Danos after a 10-year stint at Halliburton, where he served as the Southeast Asia sales manager, the Indonesia business development manager, and most recently, the senior country operations manager based in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Andy brings valuable experience and insight to our business development team. We’re excited to have him on board,” says CEO Paul Danos. “He has a wealth of industry knowledge that will well-position us for continued success.”

Before working with Halliburton, Claerr was a senior field engineer for Schlumberger. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. While there, he was also a member of its conference championship-winning baseball team. A native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, he and his wife Ashleigh live in Houston, Texas, with their daughter Sloane.

Claerr’s addition comes at a time of substantial growth for Danos. The company recently acquired a Gulf of Mexico offshore labor supply company that resulted in a 30 percent increase in its workforce. Danos has 2,700 employees across 21 states and the Gulf of Mexico.