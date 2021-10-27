Dr. Jeffrey Rau elected to board of directors of Patterson State Bank, Patterson BancShares

Bill Marin, Board Chairman of Patterson State Bank, announced that Dr. Jeffrey Rau of Houma/Schriever area has recently been elected to the board of directors of both Patterson State Bank and Patterson BancShares, the holding company of PSB.

Dr. Rau is the owner of Rau Plastic Surgery which is in Houma. He is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Nicholls State University. He obtained his medical education at Tulane University (MD), LSU General Surgery Residency, and UT Chattanooga Plastic Surgery Fellowship.

Dr. Rau founded Rau Plastic Surgery in 2017 as the sole surgeon, along with his wife Katelyn as aesthetic nurse. A creative mind and desire to be challenged are what led Dr. Rau to his branch of the medical field. “I thrive on being creative in my craft,” he shares. “There’s an art to the procedures I do like in many technical professions, but plastic surgery, to me, just seemed more intense.”

Supporting the education of future doctors is important to Dr. Rau as well. He taught general surgery residency in Lafayette before returning to Houma. He also has worked with Nicholls University to help organize a senior level course at the university. Dr. Rau is also involved with mentoring local Native American students in the Houma area school system.

Marin commented, “Having Dr. Rau on our bank board helps us to understand and learn more of the nature of medical professionals and the direction that medical industry is taking. Jeff has already played an important part in expanding our network of medical professionals that have chosen to use PSB as their primary bank.”

Dr. Rau and Katelyn live in Schriever, and they just recently had their first child, a son, Nolan Frederick.