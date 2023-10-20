Dr. Sarah Bergeron Receives Prestigious William Craig Outstanding Educator Award

The Nicholls State University Chemistry Department announced that Dr. Sarah Bergeron has been named the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Louisiana Science Teachers Association William Craig Outstanding University Educator Award. Known affectionately as “Dr. B,” she has garnered this accolade for her exceptional contributions to education.

The biochemistry professor’s remarkable achievements extend beyond the university campus. She is passionately involved in shaping the educational landscape of the local community, specifically focusing on training teachers to incorporate molecular models effectively within their classrooms. Furthermore, her impactful outreach efforts include engaging with high schools through the innovative Roadshow program.