Dr. Sarah Bergeron Receives Prestigious William Craig Outstanding Educator Award

The Nicholls State University Chemistry Department announced that Dr. Sarah Bergeron has been named the recipient of the esteemed 2023 Louisiana Science Teachers Association William Craig Outstanding University Educator Award. Known affectionately as “Dr. B,” she has garnered this accolade for her exceptional contributions to education.
The biochemistry professor’s remarkable achievements extend beyond the university campus. She is passionately involved in shaping the educational landscape of the local community, specifically focusing on training teachers to incorporate molecular models effectively within their classrooms. Furthermore, her impactful outreach efforts include engaging with high schools through the innovative Roadshow program.
The prestigious award marks the second consecutive win for the Chemistry Department, following Dr. Chad Young’s recognition in 2022. Both esteemed educators will be formally honored at an upcoming awards ceremony in Baton Rouge this November.
The Louisiana Science Teachers Association instituted the William Craig Outstanding University Educator Award in memory of the late Dr. William W. Craig, a distinguished Geology Professor at the University of New Orleans. Dr. Craig’s legacy as a research scientist deeply influenced K-12 educators, making a lasting impact on the field of education. The award serves as a testament to the outstanding university faculty members who, like Dr. Craig, have significantly contributed to the development and advancement of K-12 educators.