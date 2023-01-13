Dufrene Building Materials named Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce 2022 Large Business of the Year!

Last night the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announced Dufrene Building Materials as the 2022 Large Business of the Year, at the Annual Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

“We pride ourselves on keeping the local family business feel every day, and we love serving the City of Thibodaux! Thank you Thibodaux for accepting us, thank you to our customers for trusting us, thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for the recognition, and thank you to our employees for exhibiting The Dufrene Difference every day,” reads a statement from Dufrene’s Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who played a part in this!”

From humble beginnings in 1955 in the small town of Cut Off, the three employee business has grown to over 200 employees and four locations, serving the entire Gulf South.