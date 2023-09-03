Empowering Small Businesses: SSBCI Hosts Outreach-Support Seminars to Foster Growth and Resilience

In a bid to fortify the backbone of local economies, the Small Business Community Initiative (SSBCI), in collaboration with the South Louisiana Economic Council, is gearing up to host a Small Business Outreach-Support Seminars on September 7, 2023, in Thibodaux. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will help entrepreneurs and small business owners as they gather to gain insights, access resources, and network with peers.

The SSBCI Small Business Outreach-Support Seminars, in partnership with the South Louisiana Economic Council, aim to address the challenges that small businesses often face and provide them with the tools they need to not only survive but thrive in today’s competitive market. With the economic landscape continuously evolving, these seminars come as a timely opportunity for local businesses to equip themselves with the knowledge and strategies required for sustainable growth.

Topics of discussion include:

Overview of State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) – Venture and Seed Capital, Micro Lending, Loan Guarantee and Collateral Support

SSBCI Technical Assistance Program

Small Business Services Programs

Louisiana Business Hub Resource Platform

Economic Development Partner Updates

Hosted by the South Louisiana Economic Council, the event will take place at Fletcher Technical Community College – Thibodaux Campus located at 1425 Tiger Drive in Thibodaux. Register for the event online here.