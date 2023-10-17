Fairway Connections: Lafourche Chamber’s Fall Golf Classic 2023

Get ready to tee off at the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Golf Classic 2023, set against the picturesque backdrop of Tidelands Golf & Country Club in Cut Off. On Friday, October 20th, golf enthusiasts and business leaders alike will gather for a day of friendly competition and networking.

The four man, 18 hole scramble promises an exciting day starting with registration at 11 a.m., where participants will receive a ditty bag. At 12 p.m. sharp, the shotgun tee-time will mark the beginning of the tournament.

For those eager to participate, team registration is now open. Gather your team and secure your spot in the tournament. Additionally, businesses looking to elevate their visibility can sponsor a tee box, ensuring their brand reaches a wide audience of fellow golf enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of Lafourche Chamber’s Fall Golf Classic 2023. Reservations are required, so be sure to register your team or sponsor a tee box today at https://lafourchechamber.com/golf-classic/. Plus, participants can try their luck with mulligan raffle items, adding an extra layer of excitement to this day of golf, networking, and fun.