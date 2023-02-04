Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!

A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!

A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”

Curly Hebert went on to work as a chef on a quarter boat following his high school graduation, cooking for those who lived and worked on an oil rig. It was not until his father saw the current A-Bear’s location was for rent that he convinced Hebert to come home and use his talents to start a restaurant, and A-Bear’s Cafe was born, run by Curly Hebert and his wife Jane.

“This restaurant has been my whole life,” said current owner Ginger. “I grew up here with my parents. I met so many people coming in and out and made a lot of friends– I’ve seen four generations of people come in and out of those doors. It is up to me now to keep it going.” Ginger began officially working in the Cafe when she was 15, and now at age 58, is running day-to-day operations following her parent’s passing.

Ginger discussed her love for A-Bear’s Cafe and her excitement to see where it goes in the future. “I have a stepdaughter who loves to work here with me, and I’ve been teaching her how to cook,” said Hebert. “My parents taught me to cook, and now I am teaching her. This whole restaurant is run by family, and if they are not family, they are about as close as it gets.”

Congratulations to A-Bear’s Cafe for 60 successful years! To learn more about this local staple, call (985) 872-6306 or visit their location at 809 Bayou Black Drive in Houma.