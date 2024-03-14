Family-owned business Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Donuts celebrates 30 years

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, local favorite Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Donuts will celebrate 30 years in business!

The hot donut shop opened on St. Joseph’s Day in 1994, and has been serving up delicious treats from their location at 1171 W Tunnel Boulevard in Houma ever since. “I originally opened up this store with my father Ronnie and my mother Linda,” said current owner Bud Picou. “We lost my father a few years back, but my mother, my sister Wendy and I are still keeping his namesake business running. It’s rewarding to see customers keep coming back and smiling because they love the donuts so much. I cannot believe we are already at 30 years.”

Picou and everyone else at Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Donuts will be offering a variety of specials to mark this important day, including all dozens 30% off (limit 4 dozen, excludes fancy donuts), all fancy donuts are BOGO, and free coffee for dine in guests.

Come grab a delicious donut in support of this family business’s 30th anniversary! For more information, please visit Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Donuts on Facebook.