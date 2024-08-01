Fletcher Graduates Integral to South Louisiana Workforce with Graduates Employed by 90 Local Businesses

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that from 2020 to 2024, 92 businesses have hired Fletcher graduates, with 90 of these businesses based in South Louisiana. This data, collected from self-reported survey responses, highlights the vital role Fletcher plays in developing local talent and supporting the regional workforce.

Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College, expressed her pride in this milestone: “The fact that 90 of the 92 businesses hiring our graduates are based in South Louisiana speaks volumes about the alignment of education and training provided at Fletcher to our region’s industries. Our commitment to keeping local talent within our region is critical for the economic health and growth of our community. By equipping our students with the skills needed by local industries, we ensure that our graduates are ready to contribute to and thrive in the workforce immediately upon completion of their programs.”

This accomplishment underscores Fletcher’s dedication to its mission of fostering academic excellence and workforce development tailored to the needs of South Louisiana. By maintaining strong partnerships with local businesses, Fletcher ensures that its curriculum remains relevant and aligned with industry demands, thereby enhancing the employability of its graduates.

Keeping local talent in the region not only benefits the graduates but also supports the economic vitality of South Louisiana. Local businesses gain access to a pool of skilled and job-ready candidates, reducing the need to seek talent from outside the area. This synergy between education and industry helps create a sustainable and robust local economy.

As Fletcher continues to expand its programs and facilities, such as the new Workforce / Nursing and Allied Health Building, the college remains committed to providing high-quality education and fostering strong connections with local employers. This alignment of educational outcomes with workforce needs ensures that Fletcher graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market and contribute positively to their communities.