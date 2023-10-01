Fletcher named a “2023 Great College to Work For”

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program. This is Fletcher’s fourth consecutive year being recognized and the third time on the honor roll!

The results, released this month in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 194 colleges and universities. In all, 72 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Fletcher received honor roll status in all (10) of the ten (10) following categories:

Job Satisfaction & Support

Compensation & Benefits

Professional Development

Mission & Pride

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Faculty & Staff Well-being;

Shared Governance

Faculty Experience

Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

“Fletcher Technical Community College strives to fulfill our mission, vision, and values every day. Our team creates an environment of excellence where individuals are recognized and appreciated for their work” stated Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. Through our demonstrated cultural values, our team is able to achieve greater impact and success for our faculty, staff, students and the entire community.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at Great Colleges To Work For Program (greatcollegesprogram.com) . ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.