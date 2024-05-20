Fletcher now offering new Medical Assistant Program for Grand Caillou and Dulac Residents

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the start of the third cohort of its Outreach Medical Assistant program on July 8, 2024. The 5-month program will take place on Fletcher’s Dickson Road campus and offers priority seating with full funding to residents of Grand Caillou and Dulac.

Students will take part in online classes and meet on Wednesdays from 9am-1pm on Dickson Road for labs. The program is fully-funded through grants and will offer individuals the opportunity to get their foot in the door for a career in healthcare.

The health care industry in South Louisiana is in dire need of medical assistants. As walk-in clinics, physician’s offices, and urgent care centers expand in the area, the need for medical assistants increases. The program will prepare students with the knowledge needed to sit for the National HealthCareer Association Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam and to enter the workforce.

“We are excited to offer this amazing opportunity to the residents of Grand Caillou and Dulac” stated Dr. Danielle Vauclin, DNP, RN Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “Students can participate in this program without worrying about how they will pay for the program or purchase items needed to be successful. Items such as laptops and stethoscopes are provided to students while in the program.”

The Medical Assistant program provides students with the knowledge and skills to prepare them to work in physician’s offices and clinics performing both administrative and clinical skills such as EKGs, vital signs, and venipuncture. The program includes instruction in reviewing and recording patient histories and clinical data, patient care, investigative and examination procedures, diagnostic procedures, data analysis and documentation, physician consultation, equipment operation and monitoring, and professional standards and ethics.

For information, please contact Mrs. Nedina Shavor (985) 448-5905 or nedina.shavor@fletcher.edu.