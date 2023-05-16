Fletcher Technical Community College Appoints Dr. Carrie Cortez and Ms. Monique Crochet as New Vice Chancellors

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Carrie Cortez as the new Vice Chancellor for Academic and Workforce Initiatives and Ms. Monique Crochet as the new Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Community Engagement.

As a leading educational institution committed to providing quality education and fostering community partnerships, Fletcher Technical Community College is delighted to welcome Dr. Carrie Cortez and Ms. Monique Crochet to their respective roles. These appointments mark an exciting chapter in the college’s ongoing efforts to enhance academic excellence and engage with the community effectively.

Dr. Carrie Cortez, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor for Academic and Workforce Initiatives, has been a member of the Fletcher team since 2014, most recently serving as the Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Initiatives as well as the SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison for Fletcher. Dr. Cortez earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University, Master of Education in Educational Administration from Nicholls State University and Bachelor of Arts in Languages and Literature from Nicholls State University. Dr. Cortez will play a pivotal role in aligning Fletcher Technical Community College’s academic initiatives with the evolving needs of students and the workforce.

Ms. Monique Crochet, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Community Engagement, brings extensive experience in building strategic partnerships and fostering community relationships. Ms. Crochet currently serves as the Executive Director of External and Alumni Affairs for Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana where she has been a member of the team since 1998.

Ms. Crochet earned a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision with a Concentration in Higher Education Administration from Nicholls State University and a Bachelor of Science in General Family and Consumer Sciences with a concentration in Child, Family and Social Services from Nicholls State University. With her background in public relations and community outreach, Crochet will play a crucial role in advancing the college’s reputation, fundraising efforts, and community engagement initiatives. Her passion for creating meaningful connections will help forge new pathways of collaboration between the college and the surrounding community.

Dr. Carrie Cortez and Ms. Monique Crochet join Fletcher Technical Community College at an exciting time, as the college continues to expand its academic programs and strengthen ties with local industries. Their leadership, combined with the college’s commitment to student success and community engagement, will undoubtedly shape a promising future for Fletcher Technical Community College and its stakeholders.

About Fletcher Technical Community College: Fletcher Technical Community College is a higher education institution committed to providing quality education, workforce development, and community engagement opportunities. Located in Schriever, Louisiana.

For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College and its programs, please visit www.fletcher.edu.