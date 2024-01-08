Fourchon First: Lafourche Parish Port to Feature State’s Inaugural Wind Turbine

Gulf Wind Technology approved a lease agreement at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s (GLPC) December board meeting that will make Port Fourchon the first location in Louisiana to have an actual wind turbine.

The wind turbine and its components are currently journeying across the Atlantic to the U.S. Upon their arrival, the process to reassemble this turbine will commence shortly thereafter.

The significance of this announcement can’t be understated, according to GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson.

“It has always been our desire to become a hub for offshore wind just as we are for deepwater offshore oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico. This wind turbine will serve a crucial role in allowing us to do just that,” Chiasson said.

The turbine, which measures 187-feet tall, will be located at the Port Fourchon Coastal Wetlands Park.

James Martin, President and CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, which is leading the project said the turbine will collect data, while also producing the potential to use its offtake energy to power the GLPC’s nearby emergency operations building as well as some basic infrastructure being planned for the Coastal Wetlands Park through a LWCF (Land and Water Conservation Fund) grant award.

In addition, it is a unique platform for the upskilling and training of regional businesses and workforce in the areas of wind farm installation, operation, and maintenance. The turbine will also be an important vehicle for Gulf Wind Technology to collaborate with STEM, Colleges, Universities, and National Laboratories, in demonstrating innovative American technologies designed specifically for the Gulf of Mexico.

“This project is a key enabler for the region to power its future by harnessing the wind. This turbine will demonstrate everything needed to deploy win energy projects in the region, which is an important stepping stone to enable more technical and economic developments in the future,” Martin said.

The construction, commissioning, and testing of the wind turbine will be approached in a process driven, best-practice way, with the goal of targeting 100% local execution of the project. It is planned to be operational in the latter half of 2024.

“These types of projects wouldn’t be possible if not for the full support of our Board of Commissioners who are always looking at ways to further opportunities for our region and its people,” Chiasson said. “This project will employ a local workforce and will establish a precedent through the data collected to help facilitate future opportunities that will look to bring more jobs and economic development to Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish.”