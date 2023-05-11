Fourchon Island Development Advances with Execution of Multi-Party Agreement

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) has recently come to terms on a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with C-Logistics, a company within theEdison Chouest Offshore family of affiliated companies, Bollinger Fourchon, and Grand Isle Shipyards.

This CEA will pave the way for the development of a comprehensive multi-purpose heavy industry facility that will include, but not be limited to; deepwater rig, drillship and heavy lift installation vessel repair and refurbishment, wind farm fabrication, assembly and repair, general heavy industry fabrication, project cargo and logistics; and decommissioning, all supported at Fourchon Island.

“This is a game changer for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Currently, there is some limited rig repair and refurbishment done in the United States, but companies generally must transit long distances for this capability that’s conducted at heavy equipment yards located outside of the United States. With more repair, refurbishment, and decommissioning coming online, the planned facility on Fourchon Island will enable the U.S. to capture this work.”

Chiasson further stated that “with Port Fourchon already playing a critical role in the support and logistics of deepwater Gulf of Mexico activities, the Fourchon Island Development will provide a central location for servicing deep draft vessels, the final assembly and load out for offshore wind farm facilities and the decommission of existing and future offshore facilities. The potential for the State of Louisiana and the Countrycannot be overstated.”

The CEA demonstrates a commitment by the key tenant organizations to work toward maximizing the full potential of Fourchon Island in the coming years to perform various functions related to rig repair, refurbishment, and decommissioning, while simultaneously exploring and facilitating the burgeoning offshore wind potential in the Gulf of Mexico.

Plans are well underway to build a bridge and connector road at the end of A.O. Rappelet Road (LA Hwy 3090), which will connect Port Fourchon with the 1,000-plus acre site where these various activities will one day happen.

According to Chiasson, this historic agreement provides the GLPC with more ability to apply for additional funds to aid in the process of helping Fourchon Island reach its full potential.

“We have aggressively pursued dollars to build the bridge and connector road, and that project is on track to begin construction in the near future,” he said. “However, the complete development of Fourchon Island requires partnerships such as this to be successful. The commitment shown by these tenants will be the key to unlocking the growth of Port Fourchon moving forward.”