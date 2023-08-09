Fourchon Oilman’s Association Appoints First Executive Director

Fourchon Oilman’s Association (FOA) has named Tish Hebert as its first executive director. Established in 2011, FOA is an organization of energy professionals working in conjunction with Port Fourchon to foster goodwill throughout our surrounding communities. With Hebert as executive director, FOA will continue its commitment to helping local educational and charitable organizations while promoting the energy industry.

“Tish brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board, so I am pleased to announce this appointment,” says FOA Board President Reed Pere . “Tish has served Fourchon Oilman’s Association in a volunteer capacity since its inception, and she has worked in the energy industry for 26 years. In addition to her role with FOA, Tish serves other area nonprofits as the chairperson of the Danos Foundation and brings with her a deep sense of commitment to our community and the energy industry. We are confident that Tish will guide us towards achieving even greater success in the pursuit of our mission.”

“I am honored to serve Fourchon Oilman’s Association in an official capacity and work alongside its dedicated team and partners,” says Hebert. “Together, we will build upon the foundation of excellence that the association has established and continue to extend our reach in support of our industry and the communities we serve. FOA is a remarkable organization committed to channeling every dollar raised towards enriching education and cultivating initiatives that drive progress in the coastal regions influenced by energy production. As a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, education and advancement of our area and industry is something I stand behind, and I am excited to begin working with the board”.

FOA hosts two first-class industry events each year to fund its philanthropy. Every summer a three-day fishing invitational is held in Fourchon, Louisiana, along with a premier golf tournament in the fall. This year’s golf tournament is scheduled for October 13, 2023, at La Tour Golf Club in Mathews, Louisiana. Interested parties can find more information on the FOA website: https://www.fourchonoilmans.com/golf-tournament/.