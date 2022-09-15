GFP Architecture and Interior Design growing to meet the needs of the Southern Louisiana

GFP (Gros Flores Positerry) Architecture and Interior Design, headquartered in Thibodaux, LA is pleased to announce its merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA.

GFP owners Kevin Gros, Amy Flores, and Andy Positerry, have had the privilege of working with Houston and his team for several years now and have seen that Houston and his team share the same level of creativity, service, and responsiveness to their clients. Houston sees this merger with GFP as a way to continue the level of exceptional support his clients have come to know and assure his legacy and continuity for his current and future clients.

Houston’s firm is joining a rapidly growing team of design professionals including the additions of Katie Vidrine and Scott Kinnaird. Katie comes to GFP with interior design experience with several firms in the New Orleans area. Scott joins GFP with over 26 years of experience in the architectural and construction fields with several firms in both the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets.

Also joining the team is Tim Allen, FACHE, in the role of Chief Administrative Officer. Tim comes to GFP as a senior executive from the healthcare sector and he will be helping support GFP’s rapid growth across multiple markets and sectors including the building of GFPs new corporate headquarters in Acadia Plantation, Thibodaux, LA.