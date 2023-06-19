GIS Engineering, LLC Welcomes Chip Kline as Vice President of Government Programs and Policy

GIS Engineering, LLC is pleased to announce that Chip Kline will be joining our team as Vice President of Government Programs and Policy, effective July 5, 2023. Chip will serve as a senior advisor across the entire GIS portfolio and play an integral role in the expansion of GIS’ technical services into new and emerging markets in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast.

Chip brings over 20 years of government experience on the federal, state, and local level. Since 2018, Chip has served as Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Board and Director of Coastal Activities for the State of Louisiana since 2018. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the policy initiatives related to Louisiana’s coastal program while managing the day to day operations of the Office of the Governor-Coastal Activities. Additionally, he was responsible for integrating the functions of all state agencies as they related to coastal protection and has been integral in advancing the objectives of the State’s Coastal Master Plan in Louisiana and Washington, D.C. He has worked closely alongside Louisiana’s Congressional delegation and the Louisiana Legislature to advance policies supportive of Louisiana’s coast. Chip has successfully negotiated policy initiatives related to permits for hurricane protection and coastal restoration projects. During Chip’s tenure as chairman, CPRA has constructed or initiated construction on the largest coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects in the coastal program’s history.

“Chip Kline is a leader; a proven champion for coastal infrastructure and clean energy across Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast. Having Chip join our team significantly enhances our ability to continue our growth trajectory that has, in just seven years, grown from just 3 employees to now nearly 300 employees with offices across coastal Louisiana and Texas. Chip understands the energy & infrastructure needs and challenges across the region and he will play a leading role on our leadership team and will help us grow in all areas of our business. I have always been optimistic for the future of GIS Engineering due to our professionalism, work ethic, and the incredible people at GIS, and now with the addition of Chip, that future just got brighter,” stated Dustin Malbrough, President of GIS Engineering.

We are excited to welcome Chip to team and are confident his impact will be felt across the GIS family of companies and our customer base immediately. The passion he shares for protecting and preserving coastal Louisiana and the way of life we have all grown to love, coupled with his vast experience with the inner workings of all levels of government, will make Chip a vital asset to our team and a welcomed member of our work family.