GLPC celebrates new Fourchon Pavilion

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) to celebrate the grand opening of the new Fourchon Pavilion located at 275 Flotation Canal Road in Fourchon. Executive Director Chett Chiasson and the Board of Commissioners were on hand for the event which took place during the 73rd Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Admiral’s Party hosted by Board of Commissioner and Admiral Charles “Mike” Callais.

“The idea for a public pavilion was brought to me by our Board of Commissioners,” said GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson. “The gentlemen who sit on our board are always looking toward how they can better our community through developing Port Fourchon to its utmost potential. This is one of the latest examples of that vision taking shape in the form of a spectacular structure adjacent to Flotation Canal. To say this building has outpaced any of our expectations is an understatement. It truly is a one-of-a-kind gathering place that provides unparalleled views of our mitigation areas and Port. We all look forward to continuing to see this pavilion thrive as a community staple in the years to come.