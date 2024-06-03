Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo announces 2024 Admiral

The Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is excited to announce Dr. Darby Chiasson as their 2024 Admiral. Dr. Chiasson is married to Nickole Rushing Chiasson and they have three children, Laurel, Jack, and Connor. He is the owner of Advanced Eye Institute in Cut Off, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish.

Admiral Chiasson stated, “This family friendly fishing rodeo has been an important part of my family for many years. From my grandfather’s involvement in the early days of the rodeo to the support of college scholarships that have been given to my children, this great community organization has made a tremendous impact on my family. I hope in some small way, my serving as Admiral can make an impact on others in our community now and in the future.”

In addition to announcing our 2024 Admiral at a media event held recently, the 2024 rodeo artwork was presented, and the rodeo artist was introduced. The artwork by Louisiana artist Christy Boutte will be featured on rodeo shirts and posters available for purchase at the event as well as online in the store at fourchontarpon.com. Rodeo tickets may be purchased here as well.

Why We Rodeo | The event recognized our 2024 scholarship recipients receiving a combined total of $19,500 in scholarships. Through our cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, to date we have awarded $231,000 in scholarships since 2015.

The 2024 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held July 4 – 6, 2024 at the Fourchon Pavilion. The event will feature live music by Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, Kings of Neon, StraitHag and Shorts In December. Louisiana seafood will also be featured with a King of the Catch Cook-Off on Friday, and a shrimp boil dinner on Saturday. One of the highlights of our event is that children 12 and under will receive a free rod & reel with the purchase of a child’s rodeo ticket, so we invite you to Fish Big, Win Big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo!