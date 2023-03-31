Graves Announces $156 Million for Louisiana’s Coastal Restoration, Hurricane Protection and Flood Control Projects

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced that the State of Louisiana and several specific Louisiana parishes will receive $156,161,552.64 in the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) energy revenues which are awarded to the four Gulf offshore oil and gas-producing states. Graves drafted and negotiated the law. Louisiana invests the revenues from energy lease sales directly into coastal restoration, hurricane protection and flood control projects. These projects can result in lower flood insurance rates and safer communities .

Graves’ statement:

“Since day one, the Biden Administration has promised to stop domestic energy production. And without the energy revenues, over time there will be no south Louisiana. There won’t be homes, schools, camps, or small businesses. Defunding resiliency is unacceptable. We’re excited that this important revenue stream will help the state and parishes implement the coastal master plan.”

Of the revenues, the State of Louisiana will receive $124,929,242.09 while the coastal parishes receive $31,232,310.

Parish Disbursements in south Louisiana: