Hassell Wealth Management Welcomes New Wealth Advisor

Hassell Wealth Management is pleased to announce that it has added Gary J. Birdsall, Jr., to its team of Wealth Advisors.

Birdsall brings the total number of Wealth Advisors to five at the fee-only, fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor in Houma.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Hassell Wealth Management,” said Tom Hassell, CLU®, ChFC®, the firm’s founder. “Gary has a diverse career background that includes both financial services and law. He also helped found a primary-care health clinic, which he ran for more than five years. All this brings a rich career background that will serve our clients, including business owners, professionals, and pre-retirees and retirees.”

Birdsall has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Nicholls State University, a Juris Doctor from the Loyola New Orleans College of Law, and the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ (CFP®) certification from the CFP Board of Standards.

The CFP® mark is a highly respected credential in financial services for its emphasis on comprehensive education, experience, and ethics. CFP® practitioners must serve as fiduciaries to their clients.

Birdsall said that as a lawyer, his work mostly involved assisting people with existing problems. He decided to become a financial planner so he could play a more proactive role in helping people.

“As a Wealth Advisor, I can help people prepare before life happens,” he said. “I help people prepare for both the expected and unexpected while building a financial plan that helps them pursue their financial and life goals.”

Birdsall’s areas of expertise include personal financial planning, business startup and succession planning, wills and estates, and risk mitigation.

After he left health care management, Birdsall worked as a financial advisor with New York Life, NYLife Securities, and Eagle Strategies.

As a Wealth Advisor with Hassell Wealth Management, he provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management designed to provide clarity about where clients want to go, strategy to get them there, and accountability to keep them on track.

In addition to his responsibilities as a Wealth Advisor, Birdsall is a volunteer firefighter with Thibodaux Voluntary Fire Department and a board member for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. He and his family live in Thibodaux.