Hebert Appointed as Outreach Coordinator for Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District and Executive Director of Friends of Bayou Lafourche

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Rushing Hebert to the position of Outreach Coordinator, concurrent with her role as the Executive Director of Friends of Bayou Lafourche. With a robust background in event planning and nonprofit endeavors, Hebert brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for community engagement to her new dual responsibilities.

In her capacity as Outreach Coordinator for the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, Hebert will lead initiatives aimed at driving awareness of the profound impacts of Bayou Lafourche within the region where we live, work, and play. By collaborating with stakeholders, local organizations, and governmental bodies, she will work tirelessly to elevate understanding of the vital role the bayou plays in our ecosystems and daily lives.

Simultaneously, in her role as Executive Director of Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Hebert will champion efforts to enhance recognition and recreation opportunities along the bayou. With her extensive experience in event planning and nonprofit work, she will spearhead projects aimed at creating vibrant recreational spaces that encourage community engagement and appreciation for this natural treasure.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District and Friends of Bayou Lafourche,” said Hebert. “Through collaborative efforts and strategic initiatives, we aim to not only raise awareness of the bayou’s significance but also enhance recreational opportunities along its banks.”

Hebert’s appointment signifies a significant step forward in the ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and environmental importance of Bayou Lafourche. Her leadership and dedication to fostering community involvement will undoubtedly propel these organizations toward achieving their shared goals of sustainability and stewardship.

For more information about the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District and Friends of Bayou Lafourche, please visit our websites:

blfwd.org

bayoulafourche.org