Hillary Charpentier Named Executive Director of South Central Industrial Association

The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) announces the selection of Hillary Charpentier as its new Executive Director. SCIA serves as a pivotal entity in advocating for industrial and economic progress within the Bayou Region. Charpentier’s expertise is expected to align with and enhance SCIA’s initiatives.

Most recently the Director of the Colonel Athletic Association at Nicholls State University, Charpentier’s years of experience across a variety of roles at Nicholls includes managing a comprehensive fundraising program and driving engagement across the greater Bayou Region.

Her qualifications in strategic planning and stakeholder engagement will be vital to advancing SCIA’s objectives, which include infrastructure development, workforce training, and coastal restoration efforts.

“I am poised to leverage my experience in fostering growth and innovation within SCIA,” said Charpentier. “The association’s mission to advocate for critical regional issues is a charge I accept with dedication. I look forward to being a part of energizing the region and impacting the community where my family calls home.”

Charpentier’s approach is to actively collaborate with SCIA members, stakeholders and regional partners to refine and implement strategies that support SCIA’s mission. In her new role, she plans to focus on partnership development, community engagement, and exploring new avenues for organizational growth.

SCIA Board President Joni Tuck, who is employed by Shell, remarked on the appointment: “Hillary’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Bayou Region and our industries when SCIA is positioning itself to address new challenges and develop opportunities for our members and region to innovate and thrive in an changing environment . Her proven leadership and commitment to community engagement are precisely what SCIA needs to lead the organization forward.”

Charpentier’s goals include amplifying SCIA’s collaborative efforts within the region and assisting its members to leverage its foundation as the home of the offshore energy industry to develop the next iterations of offshore development and restore our Working Coast. Her vision for SCIA also involves reinforcing the organization’s role as a catalyst for economic impact and community development.

SCIA welcomes Charpentier and anticipates a dynamic partnership as she assumes her new responsibilities.