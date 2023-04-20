Houma Chamber 2023 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award Nominations Now Open

April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award. Presented by South Louisianan Bank, the purpose of the award is to recognize young professionals in our community. The honorees, who must be under the age of 40, will be selected on their outstanding career achievements, community service impact, and their future goals. The nominee must be over the age of 21 and work within Terrebonne Parish.


The panel of judges will evaluate and score each nomination in the following categories:

  •  Reason for nomination
  • Professional Career Achievements
  • Community Involvement
  • How he/she has influenced other to implement change within the community

The honorees will be recognized at the July Chamber General Membership Luncheon. Nominations must be received by the Chamber office no later than, Friday, June 9, 2023. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at (985) 876-5600 or at info@houmachamber.com.

