Houma Chamber 2023 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award Nominations Now Open

The panel of judges will evaluate and score each nomination in the following categories:

Reason for nomination

Professional Career Achievements

Community Involvement

How he/she has influenced other to implement change within the community

The honorees will be recognized at the July Chamber General Membership Luncheon. Nominations must be received by the Chamber office no later than, Friday, June 9, 2023. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at (985) 876-5600 or at info@houmachamber.com.