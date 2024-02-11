Houma Chamber Announces Four Businesses Gearing Up for Openings

The spirit of entrepreneurship is flourishing as five businesses in Terrebonne Parish prepare for grand openings, re-openings, and ribbon cuttings in February and March. The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites you to join in the excitement and extend your support to these local enterprises as they embark on 2024.

Mark your calendars and support our growing local business landscape: Susa’s Design & Beauty, 216 Venture Boulevard, Houma- Ribbon Cutting- Saturday, February 17 from 4 – 6 p.m .- A luxury diffuser and candle company where you choose your vessel, vessel color and scent. Manufacturing hand poured, tripple scented candles in house. With 42 diffuser scents and 60 candles fragrances.

The Wild J Boutique, 649 Corporate Drive, Ste. D Houma- Grand Opening- Saturday, February 24 at 11 a.m.- After three years of successful business online, Wild J is opening their first brick-and-mortar shop. Offering modern western fashion. Western clothing, shoes, accessories and more!

Gulf Coast Social Services, 723 Point Street, Houma- Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting- Friday, March 1 at 12 p.m .- Guld Coast Social Services Houma Region purchased the building in 2021, then Hurricane Ida struck, devastating the region. After two years of repairs, they are finally able to re-open their doors. Gulf Coast Services empowers people with mental, physical, behavioral, and other challenges.

GoBears- 101 B Hwy 20, Schriever- Ribbon Cutting- Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m.– Offering free gas for the first 50 customers starting at 7 a.m., in store samples, win a 20 second dash & grab (must be a loyalty member).

The mission of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is to unite our community and build a stronger Terrebonne Parish. Learn more about the Chamber here.