Houma Chamber announces more grand openings

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce announced that three more businesses are set for grand openings and ribbon cuttings this week in Terrebonne Parish. Join the Chamber in welcoming these businesses and showing support.

Neal Ransonet Senior Center: The grand re-opening and ribbon cutting will be held at the center on April 2 at 10 a.m. The senior center is located at 1122 Cross St. in Montegut.

SNC: The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on April 5 from 12- 7 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. SNC and Imaging Center of South Louisiana along with Drs. Cervais, Haight, and Thibodeaux are excited to welcome the medical community of South Louisiana to explore the advanced 660 # limit high-field 1.2 Tesla OPEN MRI and 128-Channel high def CT scanner soon to be online. Cost for cash pay and even privately-insured patients with copays will realize substantial out of pocket savings. SNC is located at 128 Neuroscience Ct. in Gray.

Cavender’s Boot City: A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m . The grand opening will follow on the weekend – Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Cavender’s is located at 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma.

“As a leading advocate and champion of business, the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and development in the area and can connect you with the people, information, and resources your business needs. The Chamber provides programs, opportunities, and business-building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of Terrebonne Parish” according the Chamber’s website.