Houma Facility Supports Offshore Wind Projects

On Monday, April 22, global leaders and businesses in the offshore wind supply chain, along with local public officials including Parish President Jason Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish Chief Administration Officer Noah Lirette, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority CEO Cohen Guidry, and TEDA Business Retention & Expansion Director Katherine Gilbert-Theriot, toured Oil States’ Houma facility. The purpose of the tour was to witness how Oil States is leveraging over 40 years of expertise in offshore deepwater and TLP mooring systems to support offshore wind projects.

Oil States’s Houma facility manufactures the cranes and winches that are required for offshore energy project installations, offshore wind as well as offshore oil and gas. This equipment is also required for Oil States’ own Fixed TLP technology, which is uniquely able to advance offshore wind into deeper waters up to 150 meters – and 200 meters in certain instances depending upon environment and seabed conditions (current conventional technology only supports water depths of 50 – 60 meters). Since 2009, Oil States has completed over 50 renewables projects globally.

The Oil States Houma facility enables Louisiana to play an important role in the energy industry – for both traditional and renewable energy technologies.

The tour kicked off the offshore wind International Partnering Forum in New Orleans, which began on April 23, 2024.