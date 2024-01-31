Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Celebrates Annual Award Recipients

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce celebrated 105 years last night at their 94th Annual Awards Banquet at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. “Thank you to all who attended our Annual Banquet and a special thanks to our sponsors for their support,” reads a statement from the Chamber.

Congratulations to the award recipients from the 2024 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. The awards included the Large Small and Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award, and the Courier’s Most Useful Citizen Award.